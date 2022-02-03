The Resident Boss Shares What’s Next For Bruce Greenwood’s Dr. Bell Following His Diagnosis

We have spoilers for the winter premiere The Resident, “Her Heart.”

Fox medical drama The Resident The show returned from winter hiatus with a touching episode. While the episode gave the show another way to honor Nic by way of the recipient of her heart coming into the ER, it also revealed just what is up with Bruce Greenwood’s Dr. Bell. Conrad conducted some tests on the famous surgeon in order to conclude on a cliffhanger. He has been suffering from some health problems. The winter premiere provided some answers, and Andrew Chapman, the boss, weighed in on what was next.

Conrad revealed that Dr. Bell has multiple-sclerosis in the winter premiere. Bell broke the news to Jake, Kit and spoke one-on-one with Kit. He explained to her that he was leaving Chastain and Kit and that his career would end so he wouldn’t be a burden.

Kit and Jake offered Bell wise words of wisdom and Bell seemed to be a bit more at ease with his diagnosis. But what does this mean for Dr. Bell. Andrew Chapman, the executive producer of the show, gave some comforting news to any fans that they were afraid this was the end for Bruce Greenwood. TVLineThe actor is “Absolutely”Stay on board. Chapman shared with us that Kit and Bell are safe.

Yeah, you don’t have to worry about them. They are a rock. They are so beautiful together. Jane Leeves & Bruce Greenwood share a wonderful bond, both in real life as well as on screen. One of the old truisms is that when you’re an actor, you can never hide your true personality. Your personality is visible on the screen. They just love each other. They’re both perfectly happily married, and loving toward their own real-life spouses, but on set, they’re this wonderful, fun, teasing, adoring couple, and it just shows. They are loved by their audience. It’s such a breath of fresh air to have this older, powerful couple that’s in love and always has each other’s backs. It’s charming.

The cast has been forced to leave the medical drama several times in the past year. It’s comforting to know that Bruce Greenwood won’t be leaving. If Bell’s health deteriorates, it does create a storyline that can take unexpected turns. Kit Bell’s fans can still be optimistic about the future of their relationship, as Kit isn’t one to give up easily.

Jane Leeves joined The Resident Kit Voss is an orthopedic surgeon in Season 2. Over the next few seasons her relationship with Dr. Bell grew stronger and fans started rooting for them together. Bell was once the villain everyone at Chastain hated and loved. The sweet romance is a refreshing change of pace. His MS diagnosis will be a challenge for the two of them, but it already looks like Kit is proving to Bell that she isn’t letting him go anywhere without any support.

Bell’s season will be fascinating to watch. He still has pounding headaches and it’s likely he won’t be doing surgery for much longer, if at all. It’s nice finally having a diagnosis after waiting weeks for it, but it doesn’t make it any easier. Bell is likely to be fine, but multiple sclerosis can be difficult to live with. He has Kit and Jake as his best support system.

Keep up with Dr. Bell’s journey, as well as plenty other storylines like Conrad’s love life, on The Resident Fox will air Tuesdays at 8 PM EST. Check out CinemaBlend’s 2022 TV schedule to see what else to catch.