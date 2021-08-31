Cat Meows Stubbornly And Rescues Its 83-Year-Old Owner From Death

Officer in charge in Bodmin, UK, was able to save an 83-year-old woman who had gone missing thanks to her cat’s prompt intervention. The news was relayed on Twitter by the Bodmin police, who credited the devoted dog for saving its owner’s life.

Since the police department made the news public, a rescue mission in Bodmin has become a hot topic on social media. According to a tweet from them, the victim, an 83-year-old woman who has not been identified, was rescued thanks to her cat Piran’s incessant meowing.

The old woman is said to have fallen down a ravine near her home, which had “very difficult access” and uneven terrain. Neighbors became concerned about her location after she went missing for almost an hour and notified the authorities.

Bodmin emergency crews launched a search for the elderly woman. According to a member of the public, the woman’s cat was spotted in the corner of a vast maize field.

The person was directed to the woman, who had fallen around 70 feet down a steep embankment, by the cat’s repeated meows.

The person was quickly rescued by Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service, the water rescue team, and Cornwall Air’s Ambulance.

Tamar Longmuir, a lady, claimed to be the neighbor who discovered the victim in the ravine. She thanked Police Bodmin for assisting her in searching out her neighbor on Twitter.

She also provided an update on the victim’s and her cat’s condition in the comments area, confirming that they were both doing fine. Other Twitter users joined in the outpouring of gratitude, praising the cat and the rescue workers for their efforts.

There was something extraordinary about the location they live when, if things go wrong, the emergency services turn out like that; this was what one person said, emphasizing how easily everything might have gone wrong with one incorrect move. Everyone did a fantastic job. Could have easily turned into a catastrophe.”

The majority of readers were relieved that the woman was okay, with one even suggesting that Piran deserved a special reward. Longmuir confirmed that the cat had received numerous threats as a result of her efforts.

Several readers praised “the member of the public” heroic rescue efforts” who discovered Piran and the victim. “It’s amazing that kind and caring neighbors still exist,” one individual said. Thank you very much for someone who lives far away and knows no one.”