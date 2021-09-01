Who is MatPat Aka Matthew Patrick? And Why are people Asking the YouTuber to host Jeopardy?

The NBC present misplaced its beloved host Alex Trebek in November final yr. Now, forward of the thirty-eighth season’s premiere, the present finds itself with no everlasting host, as Michael was fired from the position final month.

Amidst all of the controversy surrounding the present recently, YouTuber Matthew posted a video on August 31, expressing his curiosity in turning into Jeopardy’s host.

Who’s MatPat?

Matthew, whose display identify is MatPat, is a well-liked American web star. The 34-year-old runs 4 extremely profitable channels on YouTube – The Sport Theorists, The Movie Theorists, The Meals Theorists, and GTLive.

These channels collectively have shut to twenty-eight million subscribers on the platform, making Matthew one of many the world’s largest creators.

The YouTube star began his first channel, MatthewPatrick13, in 2009. Matthew, who all the time had an eager curiosity in performing arts, posted movies from his auditions for musical theatre on the time.

In 2011, he uploaded the primary episode of Sport Idea (now often known as The Sport Theorists), the place he mentioned the connection between actuality and gaming close to science, math, and tradition. His subsequent movies on the channel grew to become actually well-liked. The Sport Theorists has over 14.5 million subscribers now.

Following the success of his earlier enterprise, Matthew began The Movie theorists in 2015, the place he posted movies in regards to the movie and tv business. The channel has amassed over 10 million subscribers now.

Followers rally for the YouTuber to host Jeopardy

Matthew took to his YouTube channel, The Movie Theorists, yesterday (August 31), and posted the video titled “Film Theory: I SOLVED The Jeopardy Host Controversy.”

The 18-minute video sees the star analyzing the hosts of the sport present since its inception. In direction of the top, the YouTuber expressed curiosity in turning into Jeopardy’s new host. He listed his earlier internet hosting credit within the video and offered them as audition tapes for the present.

Matthew went on to say the names of different YouTube personalities who, in keeping with him, might be befitting hosts of the present. He began, “I am convinced that I or any of the other YouTubers I have mentioned would be great for that role.”

“I want to host Jeopardy, it will be a dream come true,” Matthew mentioned. He additional urged his followers to assist him to get the present’s producers’ consideration in two weeks.

Followers who want to assist Matthew can signal a change.org petition began by the YouTuber. He additional urged his followers to tweet @Jeopardy and use #WhoisMatPat to get the showrunners’ consideration.

Since Matthew posted the YouTube video, many followers have taken to Twitter to carry Jeopardy’s consideration to his work. At the time of writing, over 40,500 individuals have signed their change.org petition.

Why was ex-host Michael Richards fired?

In a current replacement, it was revealed that Michael, who stepped down as Jeopardy’s host final week, was additionally eliminated from his position as govt producer.

The 46-year-old was solely handed the job in early August. Nonetheless, shortly after the appointment, the host’s earlier ‘offensive’ feedback surfaced on the web.

A report in The Ringer dug up a few of the feedback he had made in 2014 whereas internet hosting the podcast “The Randumb Show.” The report states that Michael had repeatedly used “offensive language” to explain ladies our bodies. He reportedly additionally made offensive feedback about Jewish individuals.