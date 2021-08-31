Landlord Declines To Return Full House Deposit Since Of Single Pea In The Freezer

Post a landlord declined to refund her full housing deposit for various bizarre reasons, including a pea in the freezer, a college student took to social media to air her frustrations.

For generations, the battle between landlords and tenants has raged on, especially as the rental market becomes increasingly crowded. The majority of these issues originate from landlords’ unwillingness to return full deposits to tenants at the end of their lease.

Frequently, unscrupulous landlords look for non-existent flaws in the property and blame them for the no-return clause. Matilda, a girl, a university apprentice, and her landlord had a squabble that went viral after she leaked the story on TikTok.

According to the college student, her landlord had forgotten to repay the sum of £210 (almost $300) to her and her flatmates at the end of their rental.

She gave several bizarre reasons for the landlord’s choice to overcharge them for repairs, which generated fury on social media.

The university student then displayed a small piece of paper on the carpet, saying that the proprietors must have needed an entire team to clean it up because it was given a nine-out-of-ten rating.

Following Matilda’s heartbreaking disclosure, some TikTokers expressed their displeasure with landlords’ questionable practices while sympathizing with the student’s position.

Others encouraged the student to file an appeal, claiming that the landlord was definitely trying to take advantage of her. The following was one of the comments: “It’s up for appeal. There is no valid loss for which the landlord can make a claim!”

A second user agreed, adding that if Matilda filed an appeal, she might collect three times the deposit, especially if the landlord didn’t have a deposit protection policy.

Some commentators detailed similar experiences with landlords attempting to defraud them of their deposits, as well as how they dealt with the matter.

Another described being charged £600 (about $830) for finding dust in their property three weeks after moving out when the owners examined it. Some even described professional cleaners arriving on the landlord’s orders to clean only to find no stain or dirt.

On the other hand, some appeared to support the landlord’s decision, pointing out elements that show Matilda and her classmates did not clean the apartment as well as she claimed.