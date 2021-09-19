Cassie Laundrie, Brian Laundrie’s older sister.

CASSIE Laundrie has spoken out over the disappearance of Gabby Petito, saying her family hope she is found safe.

Gabby was on a trip to the USA with her boyfriend Brian Laundrie, when she disappeared.

Cassie Laundrie has opened up in an interview with ABC's Good Morning America

Who is Brian Laundrie’s sister Cassie?

Cassie Laundrie is the sister of Brian Laundrie, the boyfriend of missing Gabby Petito.

Little is known about Cassie’s background but she came under fire from Gabby’s dad, Joe, in an interview with NewsNation, who said the Laundrie family had a warped sense of love.

“If that’s that family’s version of love, to just ignore and not care that someone’s gone and people are looking for them and entire country’s looking for them, I mean, that explains how we got to where we are today. Because I mean, look at their version of what they call love,” Petito said.

The Petito’s family lawyer Richard Stafford expressed anger at the lack of cooperation from the Laundries.

“The family is devastated,” At a press conference, he stated. “Every day that this goes on, they get more and more devastated. They’re at the point that that desperation has turned to anger. They know that the Laundries know where their daughter is, and they will not tell them. That’s infuriating.”

What has Cassie to say about Gabby’s disappearance?

Brian Laundrie’s sister, Cassie Laundrie, opened up about missing Gabby Petito, 22, after her brother hired an attorney and refused to work with the police.

Cassie was interviewed for ABC’s Good Morning America Thursday.

Cassie stated, “Obviously me and our family want Gabby safe.

“She’s like a sister and my children love her.

“And all I want is for her to come home safe and found and this to be just a big misunderstanding.”

Cassie said that she spoke to police before, but not her father since he came home.

“I wish I could talk to him,” She stated. “I’ve cooperated every way that I can. I wish I had information or I would give more.”

Cassie stated that she answered the police call as soon as they called, despite her brother’s resistance.

“I talked to the police the second they called,” She went on. “I called them right back. We were in Orlando on vacation with my kids at Disney and we came back to this.”

Is Brian Laundrie missing?

Laundrie has been named a “person of interest” as he continues to avoid FBI interviews.

In a shocking twist of events, Laundrie was reported missing when it became clear that no one had seen him in days.

“The attorney for the Laundrie family called FBI investigators Friday night, indicating the family would like to talk about the disappearance of their son. The family now claims that they have not seen Brian since Tuesday of this week,” Josh Taylor, North Port Police’s public information officer, said that Laundrie was reported missing.

“Friday is the first time they have spoken with investigators in detail. It is important to note that while Brian is a person of interest in Gabby’s disappearance, he is not wanted for a crime,” Officer Taylor made the statement in a Friday statement.

“We are not currently working a crime investigation. We are now working a multiple missing person investigations,” He stated.

Petito, who told her family she was visiting a Wyoming national park on August 25, then went missing and now Laundrie is as well.

Petito was last seen on August 24 after leaving a Salt Lake City, Utah hotel but it is unknown the last time her boyfriend was seen.

Brian Laundrie and his girlfriend Gabby Petito were on a cross-country trip when she went missing

How many siblings does Brian Laundrie have?

Laundrie’s father Christopher ‘Chris’ Laundrie, 62, and mother Roberta Laundrie, 55, are residents of Wabasso Avenue in North Port, Florida.

According to tax documents, the couple owns a property of 10,000 sq ft.

Recently, the couple was photographed at their home on Tuesday, September 14th 2021.

North Port Police spokesman Josh Taylor told The New York Post the couple were spoken to but did not make their son available, according to meamw.com.

At this point, it’s not clear if the Laundries have any other children.