When a woman asks her mother to leave a restaurant with her crying child, she sparks a debate.

So, let’s just lay it on the table. A two-year-old baby screaming and screeching just as you’re about to tuck into some crispy chicken in mayonnaise is annoying. Are the high-pitched shrills a baby makes so annoying that they can launch a full-blown tantrum on an unaware parent?

The Redditor, 23, accompanied her boyfriend to a local restaurant. They were served delicious food at the restaurant to compliment their outing. She narrated the incident on Reddit, saying:

“While me and my boyfriend were enjoying our meal, the youngest child began SHRIEKING, for a reason that I can’t fathom. When I say shrieking, I’m talking about the ear-piercing type that is physically painful.”

Though she could’ve ignored it like the other customers around, the Redditor couldn’t help but wonder where all that screaming was coming from. The sound came from two tables far away. Two children, one ten-year-old and the other two around two years old, ate together.

Most of the diners at the eatery didn’t bother though they were distracted by the bawling baby. Redditor, however, felt the steam go beyond the point. In the post, she added,

“I walked over to the family’s table and asked if someone could take the child outside until it calms down since people are trying to enjoy their food.”

The mother was enraged and told the Redditor that he was a toddler and that she needed to show some compassion. The pair then went back and forth arguing before the Redditor returned to her table. As she was sitting down, she noticed the mother had called out to the waiter and complained about her.

The parent told him that the Redditor’s comments made her uncomfortable. However, another customer denied the allegation and told the waiter that the mother allowed the kid to cry. The parents were infuriated and left the place. Later, the young woman decided to seek advice from her fellow Redditors. She wrote in her post,

“I told my friend about this, and she told me that I should have been kinder and more considerate to the family since being a parent is difficult”.

A toddler in a restaurant is an uncontrollable timebomb of noise. Several Redditors, some parents themselves, condemned the mother for bringing the toddler along.

TAKING CARE OF CHILDREN IS NEVER EASY

Another Redditor, 27, assumed he was about to indulge in some quality lunchtime at the café. Then, a young mother walked in with a toddler and searched for a proper place. A few seconds later, she spotted two open seats across the Redditor’s table. She asked him if she could sit at the table, and he agreed. In his post, he said,

“I said yes because what harm would it have done otherwise?”

Moments later, the baby started crying. The toddler was immediately nursed by the mother. Redditor began to feel uncomfortable and asked the woman whether she had moved over to the other table. The woman appeared helpless and refused the request, even though she seemed polite.

The Redditor was enraged, downed his coffee, and left without a word. The other customers stared at him. He understood the situation deeply and decided not to force her to leave. He shared on Reddit,

“I know it’s a natural thing for babies and moms and that there’s nothing I can do. I wasn’t going to try and force her away, so I left.”

While some people sided with him, others claimed nothing was wrong with a mother nursing her child in a café. Many people in the online community criticized the young man for being rude to his mother. One person wrote:

“And may I add “women” is plural. “Woman” is singular. Now op, how many women did you confront for feeding their babies in your vicinity in a crowded coffee shop/cafe/restaurant?”

PARENTS HAVE A HARD TIME IN PUBLIC.

The mother of three was forced to help her baby five months old in a restaurant when she couldn’t control her crying. The woman accompanied her husband and three children to celebrate the oldest daughter’s eighth birthday at a restaurant. In the post, she wrote,

“Now, to give more understanding, I must explain our middle child has special needs. An infection at birth caused a lack of oxygen to the brain and resulted in multiple infarctions on the brain. In laymen’s terms, brain damage.”

Being a parent isn’t easy, especially when you’re left to figure out how to console your crying baby. The woman’s toddler began to whine uncontrollably. Her husband and she could not leave because their child with special needs would soon follow.

The mom didn’t want her daughter to experience a meltdown this way.

The mom didn’t want her daughter to experience a meltdown this way. The baby started to scream and the mother worried about her special needs child if she had a meltdown. The mother tried distracting her baby by going to the bar, but it was too noisy. Meanwhile, two women stopped at their table, stared at the family, and commented in an ironic tone:

“It’s very noisy tonight. Very noisy.”

The mother couldn’t say much as she was baffled about the entire situation. She later realized that sometimes even kids have their bad days and walked over the incident.

PEOPLE ARE IRRITATED BY CRYING BABIES

In a similar story, a woman took her kids to the local eatery for dinner.

PEOPLE ARE IRRITATED BY CRYING BABIES

In a similar story, a woman took her kids to the local eatery for dinner. Her six-week-old baby was quite restless and anxious. Despite the restaurant being quite quiet, customers complained about her crying child.

Despite trying to calm him down, the child wouldn’t stop bawling. Moments later, the manager walked over to their table and asked them to take the child outside if they couldn’t make him quiet. The mother was confused as to whether crying babies were offensive or not.

The matter was discussed by a variety of people on the internet. One person criticized the mother for taking the toddler along and wrote:

“The sound of a crying baby grates. That’s what it’s designed to do. To require attention. It is simply not fair on other diners. And I hope I am never in the same restaurant as you.”

According to Washington Post, a restaurant in Germany banned children under 14 during dinnertime. According to the restaurant’s owner, the controversial children-free policy was instituted in response to several misbehaving kids and causing damage to the property.

He even said the decision wouldn’t hurt the parents’ bottom line. But what about the moral side? Children learn from their experiences. It is not difficult for them to see that sitting at the table reading a menu and politely placing an order to a waitress or waiter comes with additional benefits. Children feel empowered when they can go out on their own and show their independence.

For toddlers, however, the situation is different. For instance, “screaming babies” inspired a Queensland restaurant to outlaw kids under seven. In 2014, three-Michelin-starred Chicago restaurant Alinea considered banning children after parents brought an eight-month-old toddler that wouldn’t stop crying and annoying the guests.

It is still a matter of debate whether parents should allow their toddlers to eat at restaurants. What’s your opinion: Should parents be allowed to take their kids to restaurants? Your feedback is appreciated! Thank you for reading!