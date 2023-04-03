Walmart shoppers hurry to purchase $124 of children’s spring necessities that can be scanned at the register for just $15

A mother who is always on the lookout for bargains has found a Walmart deal that’s too great to miss.

TikTikor is a ‘Super Savings Mama’ who regularly shares couponing tips with shoppers.

A TikToker, known as @supersavingsmama, has showed her followers how to score a great deal on a popular children's toy

The @supersavingsmama TikToker has shown her followers how she scored a fantastic deal on a well-known children’s toyCredit: TIKTOK/@supersavingsmama
The Little Tikes Ice Cream Truck was originally available for $124

The Little Tikes Ice Cream Truck originally sold for $124

She is a dedicated mom who works hard to find the best deals on baby products, diapers and wipes.

Recenty, she went to Walmart to find any toys for kids at a discount.

According to the savvy shopper, her husband does not like her buying habits.

Her explanation was that “My husband is going to literally kill me” because she told him not to go clearance shopping.

She couldn’t stop herself.

“Guess where I found it?” As she asked, the excited shopper replied: “Guess what I just found?” She turned the camera on To a large, boxed product.

Walmart.com sells this Little Tikes Ice Cream Cart for $142. “The clearance tag on the store had it reduced to $89,” she noted.

The best method to get the discount you are looking for is to scan the barcode using the Walmart App.

She exclaimed, “We don’t trust this price.” This is an incredible deal!

TikToker ended her shopping spree with one last message.

She noted that it was better to ask forgiveness than to get permission as she left the shop.

Some people shared their difficulties scoring the same deal in the comments.

A frustrated shopper complained that Walmart refused to match their prices even though it said they did.

People praised the deal-hunting mother for finding a great deal before summer.

There’s an exception for every rule. It was simply too tempting to miss,” wrote another.

Many people were sold by the incredible price.

Forgiveness! “It was just $15,” joked a third party.

This big-box department store offers last-minute savings on many items from decor to beauty products.

After scanning the barcode with her Walmart app, the shopper realized the toy was marked-down to just $15

The shopper discovered that the price of the toy had been reduced to $15 after scanning it with the Walmart app.

Kim Kardashian responds after her dramatic change of looks in the past years.

