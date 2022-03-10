Carli Lloyd is still ‘open to’ NFL Kicking. ‘Not Ruling Any Out’

Get the Insider app A personalized feed, summary mode and ad-free experience. Download the app Close icon The ‘X’ is formed by two crossed lines. It is used to dismiss or close an interaction.

Carli Lloyd is still with her “eyes and ears open”For opportunities to kick for the NFL team.

After drilling a 55-yard field shot at Eagles’ training camp, the USWNT legend was made viral.

Lloyd shared with Insider that she is a mother of two. “not ruling anything out”Now that she is retired from professional soccer,

Carli Lloyd’s legendary soccer career was over last fall.

Even though she was “100% at peace”Lloyd can see a day in the future when she can return to the field in her personal life.

She’ll still need some padding, but this time it will be a little more.





Lloyd celebrates scoring a goal in support of the USWNT.



AP Photo/Fernando Vergara







Two-time World Cup champion and Olympic gold medalist with US Women’s National Team, she hasn’t ruled it out that she might try placekicking for an American team. After her soccer career, she had previously considered the possibility of a spot in an NFL team.

“Anything’s possible,”Lloyd spoke with Insider during a discussion about her partnership for Agile Therapeutics, which is a women’s healthcare company. “I’m definitely keeping my eyes and ears open, and I’m open to the opportunity should that arise.”

A video of the talented striker drilling an impressive 55-yard field goal during the Philadelphia Eagles’ preseason training camp became viral in 2019.

After seeing her strong, accurate game on the gridiron, several NFL teams expressed interest to hire the 2015 FIFA Women’s World Player-of-the Year. According to her former trainer Lloyd, one team offered her a spot on their preseason roster, but Lloyd declined because of her commitments to the USWNT.

Lloyd was clear that she believed she could play for the NFL if given the opportunity. She later revealed to Julie Foudy at ESPN that she was serious. “entertaining it”Her soccer career ended.





Lloyd waves to her fans after she subs for the last time in her national team career.



David Berding/Getty Images







Insider has learned that her moment has arrived. “not ruling anything out.”

“I definitely would have to get my kicking leg back into shape, as I haven’t kicked a ball of any sort since November,” Lloyd said. “But yeah, I’m definitely still potentially open to that.”

“I think we’ll just see how everything unfolds and if the opportunity arises.”