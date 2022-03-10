Costume Designers Guild Awards: ‘Dune’ and ‘Cruella’ Winners

“Dune,” “Cruella” “Coming 2 America”At the 24th Annual Costume Designers Guild Awards in Santa Monica on Wednesday night, 2021, they were named the Best-Dressed Films.

“Cruella”The award for Excellence in Period Film was won by the CDGA category which most closely matches the Oscar for Best Costume Design. Three Oscar nominees were also considered for the award in this category. “Cyrano,” “Nightmare Alley” “West Side Story.”

“Dune,”It is also an Oscar nominee for costumes. The film won the Excellence in Sci-Fi/Fantasy Film Category award. “Coming 2 America”Award for Excellence in Contemporary Film.

Since the guild started using the current categories 16 years ago, one of the CDGA winner has won the Oscar for Best Costume Design 9 times, including last year. “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.” The Oscar winner comes most often from the CDGA’s period category, which has produced eight winners overall (two of those in earlier years when the guild had only two film categories), followed by the sci-fi/fantasy category, with three.

The TV awards went to “The Book of Boba Fett” (sci-fi/fantasy TV), “Emily in Paris”(contemporary television) “The Great” (period TV). The short-form award was won by Swarovski’s “Welcome to Wonderlab” commercial.

Also at the ceremony, actor Andrew Garfield received the Spotlight Award, while producers Amy Pascal and Rachel O’Connor won the Distinguished Collaborator Award. Sharen Davis, Costume Designer, received the Career Achievement Award.

The ceremony was held at Santa Monica’s Broad Stage and was hosted by Andrew Rannells & Casey Wilson.

Here’s the complete list of winners

Excellence in Sci-Fi and Fantasy Film: “Dune” – Jacqueline West & Robert Morgan

Excellence in Contemporary Film “Coming 2 America” – Ruth E. Carter

Excellence in Period Film “Cruella” – Jenny Beavan

Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Television “The Book of Boba Fett”: “Chapter 1” – Shawna Trpcic

Contemporary Television is a Masterpiece: “Emily in Paris: French Revolution” – Patricia Field & Marylin Fitoussi

Excellence in Period Television “The Great”: “Seven Days” – Sharon Long

Excellence in Variety and Reality-Competition, Television Live: “Saturday Night Live”: Rami Malek / Young Thug – Tom Broecker & Eric Justian

Excellence in Short Form design: Swarovski: “Welcome to Wonderlab” (Commercial) – B. Åkerlund