Deadly Russian Strike to Ukraine Communications Disables Kyiv’s TV Tower

Russian forces bombed the Ukrainian capital’s iconic TV tower on Tuesday, temporarily knocking Ukrainian TV off the air, the Wall St. Journal reports. This move was in response to a Russian Defense Ministry warning that it would attack Ukrainian intelligence and communication facilities in Kyiv, which were being used for what it called “intelligence.” “information attacks.”

A tweet from the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense showed a picture of the strike, with the message (according to Twitter’s translation): “Getting into the hardware of the broadcaster on the TV tower. For a while, the channels will not work. In the near future, the backup broadcast of some channels will be included. The enemy can spread fakes in order to destabilize the situation. You know, Ukraine is fighting and enduring!”

УВАГА‼️

Попадання в апаратну мовника на телевежі.

Якийсь час, канали не будуть працювати.

Найближчим часом буде включено резервне мовлення частини каналів.

Ворог може поширювати фейки з метою дестабілізації ситуації. Знайте, Україна бореться і вистоїть!#stoprussia pic.twitter.com/WE5iQAJG0z — Defence of Ukraine (@DefenceU) March 1, 2022

This tower was built in 1973. It is located next to the Babyn Yar Holocaust memorial, which was also damaged by the blast. NPR. An earlier statement had been issued by the officials of the memorial condemning Russian aggression.

Freedom Square in Kharkiv was hit by a missile at 8:01 a.m. local time, killing seven and injuring 24, according to Ukraine’s national emergency service. Additional Russian airstrikes targeted the city’s residential neighborhoods, killing more than 10 civilians, local authorities said.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the Ukrainian President, condemned the attack that he claimed killed many children.

“A missile targeting the central square of a city is open, undisguised terrorism. It’s terrorism that aims to break us, to break our resistance,”Zelenskyy stated.