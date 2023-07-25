Carlee Ruth’s Ex Reacts After She Admits Kidnapping Was a Hoax

Carlee RussellEx Thomar Latrelln Simmons She speaks out against the “dishonesty’ surrounding her fake kidnapping.

Simmons’ comments came just hours after the attorney representing the Alabama resident admitted that it was all a hoax. He said that Russell’s actions caused “hurt”. Simmons’ latest statement is just days after his public defense of Russell, in which he issued a plea against cyberbullying.

He said in a shared statement that he was “made aware” of the false narrative when defending his ex Carlee. It is a good idea to Instagram. The 25th of July. My family and I were born to love and care for others. The outcome of the entire situation has left us disgusted. Carlee’s behavior blindsided me, just like it did you.

Simmons acknowledged that the investigation is “still ongoing,” but he also said that “all of the new information, and Russell’s admission” have “now brought closure to this case.”

The note ended with an expression of thanks to those who had helped in the search, thanking them for their “unwavering” support.

The severity of this issue hasn’t been ignored, Simmons writes. “I deeply appreciate the support that was shared in this difficult situation.”