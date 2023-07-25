You don’t have to sign up for a free TV upgrade that includes more than 300 channels.

Thanks to the Internet, you have access to more TV channels.

Free ad-supported streaming television is gaining in popularity.

1 Plex offers more than 300 channels

You don’t need any extra equipment and you do not have to register.

Plex is a popular choice.

Choose from the available programmes or movies.

FAST, as the name suggests, is a free service.

Plex is available on many smart TVs, such as LG and Samsung.

The Fire TV stick, iOS app and Android apps are also available.

Alternatively you could stick with Google Chrome or another browser.

Channels are divided into many categories, including comedy, sports and westerns.

Many of the videos are classic archives.

Zulu is currently featured, as are Bad Lieutenant, Heartbreakers, and A Monster In Paris.

The Dick Van Dyke Show is a TV show that ranges from the sci-fi series Farscape to The Dick Van Dyke Show.

