You don’t have to sign up for a free TV upgrade that includes more than 300 channels.

Amy Comfi
By Amy Comfi
In
EntertainmentCelebrities

Thanks to the Internet, you have access to more TV channels.

Free ad-supported streaming television is gaining in popularity.

Plex has more than 300 channels

1

Plex offers more than 300 channels

You don’t need any extra equipment and you do not have to register.

Plex is a popular choice.

More than 300 channels are available.

Choose from the available programmes or movies.

Millions receive FREE TV streaming upgrade worth £24 - check app for hidden perk
Millions receive free TV upgrade with TWO extra channels – check your box now

FAST, as the name suggests, is a free service.

Plex is available on many smart TVs, such as LG and Samsung.

The Fire TV stick, iOS app and Android apps are also available.

Alternatively you could stick with Google Chrome or another browser.

Channels are divided into many categories, including comedy, sports and westerns.

Many of the videos are classic archives.

Zulu is currently featured, as are Bad Lieutenant, Heartbreakers, and A Monster In Paris.

The Dick Van Dyke Show is a TV show that ranges from the sci-fi series Farscape to The Dick Van Dyke Show.

Hacks and tips for your phone and gadgets

You don't have to sign up for a free TV upgrade that includes more than 300 channels.

Are you looking for hacks and tips for your smartphone? You can find hidden features in social media applications. You’re covered.

Your stories are worth money! Do you have a story for Central Recorder Online Tech & Science team?

Latest News

Previous article
I always shock people with my toenail extensions but it’s the extreme way I make shoes fit that really gets them talking

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact

© Central Recorder