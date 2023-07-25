Why Oppenheimer Blew Us Away At The Box Office

Nolan’s producing power was always going to help “Oppenheimer” achieve great heights all on its own, but it certainly helped to have some A-list support along the way. The movie features a host of Hollywood’s top brass, with a well-known face popping up every few scenes. Leading the line is the ever-watchable Cillian Murphy. The Irish actor is known for his stand-out performances in the likes of “28 Days Later,” “Sunshine,” and, more recently, the hit series “Peaky Blinders.” Murphy is also no stranger to Nolan’s cinematic world: He played Scarecrow in “The Dark Knight” and Robert Fischer in “Inception.” However, “Oppenheimer” is his first leading role in a Nolan film, and Murphy doesn’t disappoint.

Backing up the actor’s portrayal of the titular character is a smorgasbord of recognizable faces. Emily Blunt features opposite Murphy as Kitty, Oppenheimer’s wife. Florence Pugh also shows up in the role of Oppenheimer’s girlfriend and then mistress, Jean Tatlock. The film also includes Robert Downey Jr. as political antagonist Lewis Strauss, with Alden Ehrenreich and Scott Grimes playing his advisors. Matt Damon plays the key role of military liaison Leslie Groves, and Kenneth Branagh shows up for a few scenes as Danish physicist Niels Bohr. Then there’s Rami Malek, Jack Quaid, Gary Oldman, Casey Affleck, Josh Hartnett — the list goes on and on.