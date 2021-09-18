Boris Johnson is doing a cabinet reshuffle and Here’s what people think of it

Boris Johnson rocked the boat on Wednesday afternoon by announcing a Cabinet reshuffle, with several high profile names being given their marching orders.

Gavin Williamson (as of this writing), Robert Jenrick and Robert Buckland are the most prominent names to go. These individuals have been removed from their respective roles as education, housing, and justice secretaries.

It is unknown who else will be cut and who will take over from the above names. Rumours swirl that prominent names could be promoted or demoted.

For the time being, let’s see how the social media landscape has reacted to the news.

Gavin Williamson

Possibly the highest-profile name to get the axe so far is Williamson, who has always proved to be a divisive figure in his role as the education secretary.

In a tweet, Williamson – who rather infamously got sport stars Marcus Rashford and Maro Itoje mixed up earlier this month – said it was a “privilege” to have served in the role since 2019 and was particularly proud of the reforms that he has brought to post 16 education.

While his sentiments sound sincere, his resignation has received mixed reactions.

Robert Jenrick

In a similar vein to Williamson, Jenrick said that it had been a privilege to serve as housing secretary since 2019.

He added: “I’m deeply proud of all we achieved. I will continue to support the prime minister and the government in every way I can.”

Here are a few reactions to his departure.

Robert Buckland

The Welsh MP had been the justice secretary since 2019. After he was sacked he tweeted: “It has been an honour to serve in government for the last 7 years, and as the Lord Chancellor for the last two. I am deeply proud of everything I have achieved. On to the next adventure.”

Many of his peers were much more complimentary of his work than his colleagues who have also been released today.

Experts believe that Buckland was fired to make way for Dominic Raab.

This leads us too…

Dominic Raab

The now-former foreign secretary has been, in many people’s eyes, demoted from his position and given the role of justice secretary and lord chancellor, previously held by Robert Buckland.

This must be seen as a big blow for Raab who has come under intense scrutiny in the past month for his part in the UK’s handling of the crisis in Afghanistan and the Taliban’s return to power (remember THAT phone call?).

Raab is once more a source of ridicule and criticism.

Liz Truss

In a move that will raise a few eyebrows, Raab’s replacement as foreign secretary is stilton cheese advocate Liz Truss. This promotion is huge for Raab, a 46-year old who was previously the secretary for international trade and had fought to remain in the EU during 2016’s Brexit referendum.

This appointment received mixed reactions.

Michael Gove

Michael Gove has replaced Jenrick, becoming Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government tasked with taking on “cross-Government responsibility for levelling up”, Downing Street said.

Again, his new role prompted a mixed reaction…

Amanda Milling

Elsewhere in the reshuffle, Amanda Milling has been sacked as the co-chair of the Conservatives. The MP for Cannock Chase said that it had “been a privilege and an honour” and thanked Boris Johnson for the opportunity.

Although Milling’s departure probably won’t make any headlines, it does come just a few weeks before the Tory conference.

Nadine Dorries

Nadine Dorries has replaced Oliver Dowden as UK culture secretary – nine years after she abandoned Parliament to appear on I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here.

Dowden will now be in charge of Cabinet Office.

Nadhim Zahawi

Vaccine deployment minister Nadhim Zahawi has been appointed education secretary after Gavin Williamson was removed in the cabinet reshuffle.

Between May’s time as prime minister, he was the DfE children and families minister.

Stephen Barclay

Former Brexit secretary, Stephen Barclay, is the new Cabinet Office minister and chancellor of the duchy of Lancaster.

He leaves the Treasury, where he was Rishi Sunak’s number two.

Anne-Marie Trevelyan

No 10 announced that Anne-Marie Trevelyan has made a swift return to cabinet as international trade secretary and President of the Board of Trade.

After her role as international developmental secretary was lost, she became a minister of business at minister-of-state level last year.

Oliver Dowden, Michael Gove and Rishi Sunak have also been seen in Downing Street today.

You can also see our dream cabinet elsewhere.