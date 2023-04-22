Cane and Dru Tejada Beef about ‘Power Book II Ghost’

Source: Starz Cane and Dru have a beef in ‘Power Book II Ghost’, for evident reasons. They are worried about how it will affect their families.

Warning: this article contains spoilers. Power Book II – Ghost Season 3 Season 3 Power Book II – Ghost Drama is not absent. Brayden, Cane and Dru Weston are all in serious danger.

Lorenzo Tejada, played by Berto Colon, is brutally killed, and the Tejada clan now lacks a patriarch. Fans are also wondering what will happen to the Tejada family and how this loss may affect their mother Monet Tejada’s (Mary J. Blige) relationship with her children. Cane and Dru are battling for control of the Tejada Family Drug Enterprise. Here’s the 4-1-1 on the beef between Cane and Dru Tejada.

Cane’s and Dru Tejada’s feud on ‘Power’ is explained as follows: Lorenzo wants Dru to run the business, and Cane doesn’t approve.

It’s no secret that the Tejadas are major players in the New York City drug game. Since Lorenzo, Monet and Cane have trained both Cane & Dru to follow in the footsteps of their family over the years, it’s only natural that they both want to lead. Lorenzo has always been of the opinion that Dru would be the ideal candidate to run the company. Dru, after all, is observant and methodical. She also knows how to maintain a calm head.

Dru is a man of many talents. Cane is a bit of a wild-dog off-leash. He’s been the family enforcer in terms of killing rivals and anyone that gets in their way, but his downfall is that he’s quick to take action without using his head.

The boys’ rift has grown more intense since Lorenzo left the scene, as shown in Season 3. Dru consistently questions Cane’s decisions when Lorenzo decides to go with his plans. Cane acts out when it seems that Dru will be the new leader of Tejada.

In Episode 6, they almost come to blows. Cane, Dru and the Russians have a fight in front of the Church after they start the shootout. Cane blames Dru for the melee since he killed one of the Russians as revenge for Lorenzo’s death. Diana (LaToya Tonodeo), and Monet, step up to help restore the order. However, since Monet sides with Dru’s decision, Cane decides to take off.

Cane and Dru Tejada will likely put their issues to the side once they discover that Monet is behind Lorenzo’s murder.

Although Cane and Dru have somewhat of a complicated relationship, that may go by the wayside once they find out Monet’s role in Lorenzo’s murder. Powerverse has shown viewers over and again that secrets never last too long. So, it’s only a matter of time before Cane and Dru face the facts.