Netflix Series “The Boroughs” Coming Soon

Netflix has given the Duffer Brothers a second hit with The Boroughs, a sci-fi series. The Boroughs is a new Sci-Fi series from the Duffer Brothers. While Stranger Things featured youth heroes, The Boroughs features older adults in retirement homes facing an alien threat. Meanwhile, the brothers say we will love the characters, who will be a “similarly lovable bunch of misfits” but with a few years behind them.

About Netflix’s upcoming sci-fi series, The Boroughs

The Boroughs is a new Netflix show created by Jeffrey Addiss of The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance renown and Will Matthews. Addiss also wrote the much-anticipated new animated film The Lord of The Rings: War of the Rohirrim. Addiss Matthews are also the showrunners.

Duffer Brothers made a comment about the Boroughs.

We’ve been fans of Jeff and Will’s writing for a long time, and when they pitched us their idea for The Boroughs, we immediately knew they had something very special on their hands. While the heroes in The Boroughs have a few more years on them than the kids from Stranger Things, they are a similarly lovable bunch of misfits, and we can’t wait for you to join them on an adventure that is at turns scary, funny, and deeply touching.

In addition, Hilary Leavitt will also executive-produce the series through Upside Down Pictures.

Will Matthews and Jeffrey Addiss discuss their return to Netflix

Meanwhile, Deadline Addiss Matthews are quoted in the statement they made about this new sci-fi show.

We’re thrilled to be back at Netflix. The opportunity to work alongside the Duffer Brothers, who are very talented at creating shows, and their team was a real dream. Our story has the right balance between heartbreak and horror. We can’t wait for audiences around the world to unlock the dark mystery buried beneath the sunny facade of The Boroughs.

The Boroughs is a Netflix original series.

Netflix provided a few details on The Boroughs. short logline For the sci-fi show as follows

In a seemingly picturesque retirement community in the New Mexico desert, a group of unlikely heroes must band together to stop an otherworldly threat from stealing the one thing they don’t have… time.

No cast has been revealed for season 1, but it is known that there will be eight episodes of one hour each.

Netflix is yet to announce a date of release, as they are still developing the show and writing the scripts. This series could be available to watch in 2025.

