Ashley Banjo, DANCING on Ice’s judge, has responded to accusations that the ITV program is rigged. However, he admits there IS a popularity show as he launches his new Peacocks clothing line.

Diversity’s star, Oti Mbuse has made a big impression on this star-studded panel. She was joined by skate legends and Strictly Come Dancing star Oti. Jayne Torvill & Christopher Dean

Dancing on Ice has a glitzy lineup of celebrities, including Hollywood stars, music legends, and TV, sporting, and television heroes. Some fans believe that some have been on the show for longer than they expected.

Ashley reassured fans all was above board at the launch of his stylish clothes range Approved, where Love Island’s Teddy Soares and Ron Hall partied alongside Diversity’s Perri Kelly at Notting Hill’s plush Los Mochis restaurant.

BGT winner Ashley, who won a BAFTA for her performance on the show in 2009 told Central Recorder “It isn’t fixed. That would be against the law.” Of course it is partially a popularity contest – it’s not the olympics. Voters vote for the people they prefer. It’s about people developing. “Using a talent to express yourself.”

Diversity is set to perform a major performance at the ITV series later this season, Ashley and Perri revealed.

Dance group Diversity who won the talent competition back in 2009, have returned to the show each year with a special performance.

This year looks to be no different – with Perri confirming that they have no plans to “break tradition” and have been asked by show bosses to return once again.

Speaking exclusively to Central Recorder, Ashley said: “I was at rehearsals with the boys and they were showing me some of the auditions. The talent on display this year is incredible.

There is a person who has set himself on flames, why?

Ashley is busy working on his clothing line while Diversity gears up to embark on a massive tour this September. He will also be playing Tin-Man in The Wizard of Oz in London’s West End.

Edit includes loungewear and casual shorts. The neutral palette is perfect for a tonal look from head to foot.

Ashley stated: “I would love to see Barack Obama on it. This would be exciting. He smiled.

Ashley added: “Being a dancer, movement and style go hand in hand and I really wanted to reflect that in this new edit with Peacocks. It was fun to expand my creativity and create pieces I felt reflected my summer style. “I can’t believe how much love, attention and detail has been put into creating this collection. I am so excited to see it worn by people.”

Ashley Banjo Approved can be viewed online www.peacocks.co.uk Peacocks is available in more than 340 Peacocks shops across the nation.

