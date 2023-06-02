Can you tell who the father is of this rare lookalike?

Michael J. Fox shared a photo of his son-lookalike Sam to commemorate his 34th Birthday.

The Back To The Future star, aged 61, posted a photo showing his oldest child removing the birthday candles from his cake.

Back to the Future's star, Michael J. Fox, paid a beautiful tribute to his elder child on Instagram.

Michael captioned it: “Happy Birthday to my big bouncing baby boy @palekidd you are the best.

“Proud to be your pops. Love you!”

Fans were shocked by the similarities in the son and father duo.

Another wrote, “Have an amazing day Sam. You and your father are the exact same.”

Michael embraced and kissed his son on the cheek in another picture. They were posing before a waterfall.

Michael’s wife, Tracy Pollan, also celebrated their son’s birthday on Instagram, sharing a photo of him riding a horse and calling him “the best son ever.”

She wrote: “You fill my life with so much joy, humour, kindness, and random information that I never knew! “I love you.”

Michael and Tracy also share three younger children, twin daughters Aquinnah and Schuyler, 28, and daughter Esmé, 21.

For over 30 years, the Golden Globe winner has been married to his wife Tracy Pollan.

In 1988, Tracy tied the knot with Back to the Future star Michael J. Fox and held their wedding in Woodstock, Vermont.

Michael and Tracy have co-starred in various projects together including Family Ties, Spin City, Nightcap, and Bright Lights, Big City.

Michael had Parkinson’s Disease at the age of 29. It is an incurable illness that gradually robs him of his control over his body.

By 2020, he will reveal what impact his diagnosis has on his career.

MichaelIn 1991 at age 29, he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s, which is a long-term disorder that degenerates the nervous system. But despite this, for the next seven years he hid his diagnosis.

Doctors told him that his health would be too bad in ten years if he continued to work.

The Family Ties star reflected on the longevity of his career in his new book, No Time Like The Future: An Optimist Considers Mortality.

In an excerpt obtained by

Michael went on: “Be they age, cognitive issues with the disease, distraction from the constant sensations of Parkinson’s, or lack of sensation because of the spine… but I read it as a message, an indicator.

There is a right time to do everything. My time spent memorizing seven dialogue pages and working twelve hours a day is behind me. For now, at least.

He said that he had come to the conclusion that his acting career may have ended.