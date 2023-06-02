Women strangled their husbands to death using dressing gown cord and waited 3 days before calling police

The woman strangled the husband with a cord from a dressing gown, then waited for three days to call police.

Lorraine Smith (63), a woman from Peterborough, Cambridgeshire called the police at dawn on 13 December 2021 to tell them that her husband was dead.

1 Lorraine Smith murdered her 31-year-old husband

“My deceased husband’s body has been at home for three days. I believe it was me.”

The officers and paramedics found Andrew Smith dead on the property.

This couple has been married for over 31 years.

Smith, in an interrogation with police officers, described having a “vision” and feeling confused.

She said that she had an argument with husband, then grabbed the cord of his dressing gown to tighten it around his neck.

Smith, on 11 May at Peterborough Crown Court, pleaded guilty on grounds of diminished liability to manslaughter. It is only a partial defense to murder.

When a defendant’s mental abilities are abnormal, they may not be fully responsible for their actions.

Smith received an order to hospitalize today from the same judge.

DC Kirsty Forth stated: “This case is tragic as a man lost his life too soon.

I hope that now that the case is over, his family will be able to begin moving on.