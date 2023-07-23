Ana Navarro, The View’s Ana Navarro shocks her fans with a new photo of herself in the gym after major weight-loss.

ANA Navarro’s new photo of her in the gym has shocked fans.

Ana Navarro, The View's host, posted new Instagram selfies of her in the gym to show off her slimmer appearance

Ana's slimmer appearance has recently been shared on social media after she lost weight

Ana, a 51-year-old woman, shared a photo of herself at the gym on Instagram.

She smiled slightly as she stood in front of a row exercise machines.

Her face appeared much more slimmer, since she recently shed a significant amount of weight.

View’s host wore a low-cut black shirt with her hair pushed back.

“It’s like 100 degrees in Miami. Even leaving the house is a challenge. However, I did make it to Pilates. “Can I now be a couch potato guilt-free?” The caption was written by Ana. Post by.

It looked as if there was just one person in the gym behind her.

“YOU LOOKS AMAZING!”

The comments section was flooded with fans telling her what a beautiful woman she looks.

She looks incredible!” One fan wrote: “She is amazing!”

“You are beautiful with or without makeup. Just a bit here. You were already beautiful, before the changes. You are beautiful! Love you!

A third added: “D**n, you look 27. Jealous.”

“You look amazing and you’re inspiring me to start Pilates,” said another.

A follower said, “You’re an inspiration.”

“Looking great, Ana!” “Looking great, Ana!”

“Skinny B!” “Skinny B!” said one of the followers.

BIKINI BABE

Ana nearly spilled from her bathing-suit top earlier in the month.

She enjoyed her Fourth of July holiday with her husband and dog.

Ana shared a few pictures to her Instagram the day after the holiday.

The first photo was of Ana, her husband Al Cárdenas, and her dog, Cha Cha.

The View host smiled slightly as she held out her phone to take the picture.

Al kissed Cha Cha’s cheek after she had held Cha Cha.

“Y’all, @chacha_cardenas has a life-vest but does NOT like the whole getting wet thing,” Ana captioned thePost by.

Next, we saw her alone.

The top of the bathing suit, which she was wearing in a multi-colored design and tied to her neck, almost spilled.

Ana displayed her dramatic weight reduction in a tight-fitting swimsuit.

Ana was holding an frightened Cha Cha in the other photo. Her dog was sitting next to a life jacket on her lounge chair.

Ana almost spilled her top bathing suit in a selfie taken in the pool earlier in July

View's host, The View, has displayed her weight reduction on the show this season