Campaigners argue that airlines should be fined if they fail to treat disabled passengers.

Ministers will be pressured to allow the Civil Aviation Authority to punish the industry by this call.

1 Sophie Morgan, a TV host and disability advocate who advocates for disabled people, is calling on airlines to pay huge penalties if they treat them poorly Credit: Rex

Yesterday, Downing Street received an open letter as part of the Rights on Flights initiative.

Disability advocate and TV presenter Sophie Morgan, 38, last night said: “Regulators need to have the powers to hand out fines when things go wrong and impact disabled travellers.

“When airlines fail us, we need to know someone has our back.

“We need to follow the lead of other countries such as Canada where penalties are given.

“Every traveller needs to have confidence when they fly and there needs to be a deterrent for acting badly.”

These demands include penalties for airline passengers who leave wheelchairs and mobility devices behind, as well as fines.

Failure to offer adequate help despite having been warned should result in a penalty.

The Department for Transport said it was “keen to meet with accessibility groups to discuss what can be done”.

Meanwhile, Sophie criticised the provision for wheelchair users during her trip to No 10.

She said: “The steep kerbs and steps into No 10 itself made access challenging.

“What kind of message does this send to any aspiring disabled future leaders?

“This particular building should be inclusive to everyone.”