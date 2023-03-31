Billions of Android owners can activate ‘VIP unlock’ for faster phone – it’s life-changing but there’s a dangerous catch

YOUR Android phone has a clever way of unlocking your phone – and you’ve probably missed it.

It makes it much faster to use your device, if you can put up with a few catches.

Your Android’s Lock Screen is extremely important.

It keeps prying eyes from snooping on your phone while you’re out and about.

But it can feel excessive at home, where you don’t feel like you’re under threat.

Thankfully Android has a Smart Lock feature that can keep your phone unlocked while you’re at home.

Google Smart Lock has been around for years, and switches lock security off in certain situations.

You can find it by going into Settings > Security > Smart Lock (or roughly similar, depending on your model).

There are loads of options, but one of the most useful is Trusted Places.

This means your Android phone will stay unlocked when you’re at a Trusted Place, like your home.

There are three different modes that you can choose from.

The first is called High Accuracy, which uses multiple features to make sure you’re at home.

This includes GPS, WiFi, phone networks and more.

If you choose Battery Saving, it’ll use reduce accuracy to limit the rate of charge drain. It’ll still use WiFi, however.

And then there’s Device Only, which relies purely on your phone’s GPS.

It means when you’re at home, you’re treated as a VIP and can use your phone without unlocking it.

And while you’re outside of the house, you’re treated just like everyone else: with suspicion.

Sadly there are a handful of drawbacks.

For a start, the most accurate option for Trusted Places does drain your battery.

Also, if you live in a big apartment block, your Android phone might not realize you’re visiting a neighbor.

And lastly, Smart Lock means you trusted the people that you live with.

If you live in shared accommodation with housemates, you’ll want to be sure they’re not tempted to snoop on your gadgets.

It’s best to keep Smart Lock switched off if you’re at all concerned that people in your household might access your unlocked device.

