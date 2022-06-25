Camille Vasquez, Johnny Depp’s Lawyer, Seen Helping Fellow Passenger Having Medical Emergency Mid-Flight

Camille Vasquez, Johnny Depp’s lawyer, is being commended after helping a fellow passenger having a medical emergency mid-flight.

It happened on American Airlines flight 184 from Los Angeles to New York. Before takeoff, fellow passengers recognized Vasquez sitting in first class.

After take off, an elderly passenger was walking past Vasquez when he collapsed and hit his head. Vasquez, who was traveling with her bodyguard, sprang from her seat to help. Then, she called her brother-in-law, who just happens to be a doctor, for guidance.

Dr. Mike Directo spoke to Inside Edition about such a call.

“The most important thing one can do who doesn’t have medical training is look for key indicators. Is the patient conscious? Do they have a pulse? Are they breathing?” Directo said.

Another passenger who took video of Vasquez on the flight told Inside Edition: “I saw when the man stood up, and he was just kind of passing out and looked like he was losing balance. Camille just stood up and helped him, and she was there with him the whole time. She even let him sit on her seat. She was standing next to him and rubbing his back and just trying to be there for him as much as she could.”

Witnesses say a flight attendant called Vasquez “Wonder Woman.”

Vasquez eventually made it to New York, where she reportedly met with Amber Heard’s lawyers about the more than $10 million she owes Depp and the possibility of an appeal.