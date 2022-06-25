Industry Gossip Says Norah O’Donnell Supposedly Clashing With Gayle King In Rumored CBS War

Is Norah O’Donnell making enemies over at CBS News? One tabloid claims the anchor is constantly clashing with her co-workers behind the scenes. Let’s check in on the face of CBS Evening News.

Norah O’Donnell’s ‘Nose Still In The Air’?

The latest edition of the National Enquirer reports Norah O’Donnell took a brutal pay cut to remain the anchor of CBS’ primetime news slot, but sources say it hasn’t made her any easier to work with. Apparently, O’Donnell has “clashed behind the scenes” with Gayle King and other CBS staffers.

“If you think this whole ordeal has humbled Norah, think again,” a snitch spills. “She’s exactly the same. Her famous Gucci slippers, which she demanded be waiting for her when she finished filming, are gone. But that is basically the only change. It’s the same old Norah, except with different shoes. If anything, she’s gotten worse.”

Sources dish that O’Donnell signed a new deal with CBS that saw her salary decrease from a whopping $8 million to only $3.8 million. And while her co-workers know losing so much money is tough, sources say she hasn’t inspired much empathy. “People are livid Norah accepted this deal because it sets a terrible precedent. Norah is upset about losing all that money, but don’t feel bad for her. She’s still raking in millions while making everyone else’s life miserable. Morale is at an all-time low at CBS.”

Norah O’Donnell Making CBS Staffers ‘Miserable’?

All of this talk of pay cuts is entirely unproven. Earlier this month, the New York Post published a story claiming O’Donnell took a new deal with CBS with a major salary decrease. All of its sources remained nameless, and it never provided any documentation to back up its claims. But then, CBS issues a statement rebuking the Post’s story.

“Wrong again. [CBS President Neeraj Khemlani] led the effort to retain and re-sign about a dozen of our biggest anchors and correspondents over the last year including Norah O’Donnell and Gayle King—and recruited a few new ones like Nate Burleson and Robert Costa,” a spokesperson for the network said. “While there are huge prime time openings elsewhere in the News industry, CBS News has the No. 1 news broadcasts and finished the season with multiple shows including morning and evenings in their most competitive position ever.”

Finally, the representative added: “The more false stories the NY Post writes, the better things go for CBS News.” But since salaries and contract negotiations are highly classified and won’t be shared with the public, we have no way of knowing what the truth is. At this point, it’s CBS’ word over the Post’s. So, it’s beyond irresponsible of the magazine to treat O’Donnell’s pay cut as fact.

The Tabloid On Norah O’Donnell

The National Enquirer has been spreading misinformation about Norah O’Donnell for a while now. Earlier this year, the outlet reported O’Donnell was leaving CBS News. Then, the magazine claimed Gayle King wanted CBS to fire O’Donnell. And then the publication alleged once again that O’Donnell was on the chopping block. Obviously, the Enquirer is extremely biased against O’Donnell.

