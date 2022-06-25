Larsa Pippen Is Celebrating Her Son’s Major NBA News

Larsa Pippen and her ex-husband, Scottie Pippen, have an exciting reason to celebrate! That’s because their son, Scotty Pippen Jr., has inked a deal to play professional basketball for the Los Angeles Lakers, according to the New York Post. Landing a contract during the 2022 NBA Draft, Scotty Jr. shared the big news about his seemingly skyrocketing sports career on Twitter, posting an emoji of praying hands along with one purple and one yellow heart — the colors he’ll be wearing when he gets into his Lakers uniform. He also used the hashtag #lakeshow and wrote, “Dreams come true … Let’s get to work.”

While Scottie — who played for the Chicago Bulls, the Houston Rockets, and the Portland Trail Blazers during his time on the NBA court, according to Sports Illustrated’s FanNation — retweeted his son’s message, Larsa used Instagram to post Scotty’s team photo. In the caption, she wrote, “Congrats my love!!! You’re going to your fav team @lakers. I couldn’t be more proud of you.”

In a second Instagram post, she shared a photo of herself and Scotty, writing, “It was all a dream. #lakers”