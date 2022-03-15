Camila Cabello Celebrates ‘Familia’ with April TikTok Concert

Camila Cabello will host an exclusive concert on TikTok, April 7. “Havana”Hitmaker set to perform songs off her upcoming album. FamiliaYou are now live! Familia: Welcoming to the Family At 7 p.m., airs. ET on Cabello’s TikTok channelThe broadcast will be rebroadcast on April 8th at 7 p.m. ET in North America.

It is described as: “immersive and inventive music experience,” the performance will utilize XR, which will help create a virtual world for each song to complement the event’s choreography, changing sets and costumes.

On Monday, the Cuban Mexican singer teased TikTok’s concert with a video clip of her singing “Bam Bam,”Ed Sheeran is featured on her latest single. In the clip, Cabello is seen wearing a variety of colorful outfits on a series of elaborate sets — including a black-and-white interactive stage, hanging out on a large swing and dancing with a group of performers in a Latin-tinged streetscape.

@camilacabello Welcoming to the family. You can join me on @TikTok on April 7th at 4 PM PST for a FAMILIA concert!

Cabello’s performance of TikTok arrives one day before it drops Familia, Her third studio album will be released on April 8. She also released a third studio album, on April 8. “Bam Bam,”Her previous albums contained tracks from her past. “Oh Na Na,” featuring Myke Towers, and lead single “Don’t Go Yet.“