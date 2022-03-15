Police say that a 5-month-old boy’s mother was last seen at her Mother-In-Law’s home.

Police announced that the mother of a missing 5-month-old boy disappeared two weeks ago. The child’s mother was last seen at the Georgia residence of her mother in law.

The search for Ciera Breland has taken place in several states and counties. Her husband, Xavier Breland Jr. (37), was identified as a person of concern in her disappearance. He was charged with an unrelated offense after reporting his wife missing Feb. 26. He is being held without bail in Indiana pending extradition.

The Brelands had relocated from Georgia to Indianapolis a year earlier after Ciera, an Indiana attorney, took a job with an Indiana law firm. Police said that the couple and their baby had visited their families in Georgia last month.

Family members of the woman said that Ciera had visited relatives with her father on Feb. 19, and spent the night there. She asked her family if they would allow her to move in. WAGA-TV reported. According to her relatives, she still left for her husband’s family the next day.

Initial statements by her husband to Indiana police on February 26 stated that he last saw his wife the night before at 10:10 p.m. She then left to walk to a nearby grocery store. According to police, he said that she was wearing shorts, a tank top and jeans. AccuWeather reports that the temperatures in Carmel, Indiana on the night of the wedding were in the 20s.

Authorities in Johns Creek, Georgia said last week that they had found out that Ciera was last seen on February 24th at 7:17 p.m. at a home in the area owned by Xavier Breland, his mother. Investigators didn’t reveal the source of this information.

Ciera’s family now fears that she wasn’t in the car with her husband when he left Indiana. Authorities also worry about the woman’s safety.

“Obviously, she’s a mother of a 5-month-old baby. It’s not normal for her, specifically, not to be in touch with her family. So we’re deeply concerned that something happened and something’s wrong. This is not like her to disappear, she’s very close to her family, she talks to them all the time,”Johns Creek Police Lieutenant Deb Kalish said WXIA-TV.

The disappearance of the mother has not been connected to any criminal charges.

According to online court records Xavier Breland had been booked into Hamilton County Jail in Indiana. The warrant was issued by Georgia’s Coweta County. Breland failed the Feb. 24 arraignment for a felony of aggravated stalking. Authorities said that the accusation stemmed from Breland’s harassment of Breland’s ex-wife. She sought a temporary restraining order against Breland.

Inside Edition Digital’s email to Breland, the attorney in that case, was not returned Monday.