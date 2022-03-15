Paramount+ Unveils Debut UK Unscripted Slate

Paramount+ has revealed the first five shows of its UK unscripted slate. These include feature docs about paranormal hauntings in Britain and the U.S., the rise of big tech, and the missing MH370 flight.

Leading the charge is Haunted (working title) The Thief, His Wife, and The Canoe Story Films, in association With All3Media International, will investigate and unpack cases which have captured the imagination of the public for many years.

Rise of the Tech Titans (working title). will see the extraordinary rise of big tech told through a handful of young upstarts who created the modern world, while Vice Studios’ MH370: The Lost Flight (working Title), which is being co-produced for Australia’s SBS, We will discover new evidence regarding the disappearance of the Malaysian aircraft in 2014.

The quintet’s final piece is The Box (working title), following a British detective’s mission to expose the truth behind one of America’s worst serial killers, and Chalet Girls (working name), Here’s a look behind the scenes at luxury ski resorts.

Ben Frow, Chief Content Officer UK at Paramount+, said that the debut slate was a success. “illustrates the breadth”There will be many shows on the streamer throughout the country. Four dramas have already been revealed, including Kenneth Branagh’s Moscow, A Gentleman And a The Sexy Beast Paramount’s owner, remake, is focused on global rollout.

Along with South Korea, France and Germany (GSA), the streamer will debut in the UK this Summer.