Serena Williams reacts to Will Smith’s slapping of Chris Rock

Serena Williams was there to witness Will Smith’s assault on Chris Rock at Oscars.

She shared a video of her shocked reaction, with her mouth open in shock.

Smith stormed onto the stage to slap Rock, after the comedian made jokes about Jada.

Jada pinkett Smith has spoken out many times about hair loss caused by alopecia.

Smith shouted at Rock, then, following the attack: “Keep my wife’s name out your fucking mouth.”

Shortly after the incident, Williams — who was at the awards to celebrate the movie King Richard, a dramatization of her and sister Venus’ childhood starring Smith — took to Instagram to react.

After sharing a story about her sitting still with her mouth open, she said in a second clip that she had experienced a. “sit down”The drama caused her to drink heavily.

Smith won the Best Actor award for his portrayal as Richard, the father of the Williams sisters in King Richard.

After receiving the award, the 53 year-old cried and thanked the Academy. Rock did not accept his apology.

“I want to be an ambassador of that kind of love and care and concern,”Smith. “I want to apologize to the Academy, I want to apologize to all my fellow nominees.

“This is a wonderful moment, and I’m happy to have won an award. It’s not about me winning an award; it’s about shining a light on the entire cast, crew and crew of Venus and King Richard and Serena Williams and their families.

“Art imitates life. I look like the crazy father, just like they said about Richard Williams! But, love will make you do crazy things.”

Smith concluded his speech with the following: “I’m hoping the Academy invites me back.”