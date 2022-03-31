North West Stuns Her Fans With Yet Another One Of Her Talents

North West is surprising fans with her vocal ability. On March 29, Kim posted VideoHer daughter and her friend sing the hit song together “Encanto” song, “We Don’t Talk about Bruno.” “North and Ryan are still talking about Bruno! And it’s still stuck in my head lol,”Kim captioned this clip. Kim captioned the clip. Although North’s singing wasn’t quite in tune, there is no doubt that her overall performance skills will make her dad proud. “North will def be a singer in her future!”One fan raved about the a Comment.

North doesn’t just have a talent for singing. According to Toronto,At three years old, she began learning how to play the violin. According to the outlet Kim revealed that North also plays the piano. North is also a Van Gogh fan. According to Vice, Kim unwittingly sparked an internet frenzy in 2021 when she posted one of the then-seven-year-old’s art pieces online. Kim became a mama-lion after North refused to produce such a painting. “DON’T PLAY WITH ME WHEN IT COMES TO MY CHILDREN!!! … NORTH WEST PAINTED THAT PERIODTDDDDDABCDEFGZFDT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!”She laughed at Insta. The Independent.

Stylists, be on the lookout! Page SixIn February, it was reported that North is a fashionista as well as her artistic finesse. She reportedly selected the outfits she and her siblings wore to Kim’s Vogue cover and added accessories. North did the makeup on mom for the occasion. Is there any thing this child cannot do?