17 years after its escape from Kansas Zoo, a rogue flamingo has been spotted off the Texas coast.

This bird was one of two that ran from the zoo in a storm that hit Independence Day 2005.

“There really isn’t an easy way to recapture the bird,”A 2007 statement by a representative of the zoo

The long-legged creature — known as No. Locals call it No. 492, but they also give it the nickname of “The Long-Legged Monster.” “Pink Floyd” — has been on the run for 17 years and has been seen on several occasions in Wisconsin, Louisiana, and Texas, according to The Associated Press.

The other escapee of the flamingo was No. The outlet reported that 3447 has not been seen since they escaped from the Sedgwick Country Zoo in Wichita in Kansas in 2005.

Texas Parks and Wildlife’s Coastal Fisheries division confirmed the news to AP on Tuesday. It cited footage of the Tanzanian animal in its leg band. “No. 492.”

The birds were able get out of the zoo during that stormy evening, because their wings weren’t yet clipped. This would have inhibited them from flying.

“There really isn’t an easy way to recapture the bird,”Christan Baumer, Kansas zoo spokesperson, said The AP2007 “It would only disturb wildlife where it’s been found and possibly could do more damage to the bird than just leaving him alone.”