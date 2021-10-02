Lindsay Lohan Facing Backlash Following One Of The Most Insane Tweets Ever

Lindsay LohanIt is a dangerous game. You are playing a dangerous game. Mean GirlsThe tabloid victim and star have had a difficult few years. Recent tweet is one of the most unusual in the world. Let’s take a look.

Very Strange Tweet

Lohan has partnered up with NFT pioneers to capitalize on this craze. “Canine Cartel”She would love to make one of her own. This alone isn’t all that odd, but just take a look at the phrasing and the photo itself.

It’s never a good idea to publicly state “I’m a friend of the cartel,”Particularly for someone who has a drug-ridden past. Phrasing aside, the photograph is just… rather odd? If you expected a photo of Lohan you’d be wrong, for it’ a cartoon drawing of a husky drawn to vaguely resemble a businesswoman. The dog is a little too much like Lohan, except for the red hair.

Twitter Chimes In

The comments below this photo mix puzzlement and NFT bashing. One account explains everyone’s feeling weather succinctly.

Another questions Lohan’s safety.

Lohan is being criticized by others for his support of an unethical business.

NFTs are bad for the environment. You don’t want to see the earth burn for your fursona. — Guy Jones (@CeaseAndGoAway) September 30, 2021

It seems that she was unable to win over the lucrative furry industry.

Are They Profitable?

NFT’s, or non-fungible tokens are… complicated. It’s basically a hidden receipt stored on a server saying designating who owns a digital image. Critics say they help no one, and you can’t Really own a digital image since they’re so easily sharable. The NBA and John Cena have all given them a shot.

A fun note on Cena’s NFT. He and WWE teamed up for a limited run of NFT’s marking his return to professional wrestling. They were to sell 500 copies at $1000 each. Cena called this a “a” Failed idea. He said: “Myself and the folks in the WWE thought $1,000 was a fair price point. We were wrong. We were absolutely wrong… we sold 37 of them. It was a catastrophic failure.”

Clearly, NFT’s aren’t guaranteed moneymakers that many think. The bidding on Lohan’s one and only dog image has already climbed over $1000. All of this money won’t go to charity. NFT’s aside, we’re all hoping Lohan’s living her best healthy life out there.