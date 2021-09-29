Britney Spears Was Reportedly Evaluated by a ‘Geriatric Psychiatrist’

Netflix’s documentary “Britney Vs Spears” shows documents sent to producers by an anonymous source.

One document was a 2008 report on medical conditions, which was apparently written by a retired geriatric psychologist.

The report about her “mental capacity” was used to deny Spears the ability to choose her own lawyer.

Netflix

documentary, “Britney Vs Spears,” shows sections of previously unseen paperwork said to be filed in conjunction with Britney Spears’ conservatorship case. An anonymous source contacted documentary director Erin Lee Carr and sent her hundreds of pages of documents, including a 2008 medical report reportedly produced by a “geriatric psychiatrist,” according to the documentary.

“During the fall of 2020, a source reached out to filmmakers,” The title card of the documentary says so. “They said they wanted the truth to be out there. The producers have worked to independently corroborate the contents of the leaked reports.”

Britney Spears was deemed incapable of selecting her own lawyer, and paperwork said she had ‘dementia,’ according to the documentary





Singer Britney Spears attends the 2016 Billboard Music Awards at T-Mobile Arena on May 22, 2016, in Las Vegas, Nevada.





Frazer Harrison/BBMA2016/Getty Images









The medical report shown in the Netflix documentary is dated March 5, 2008, which means it would have been created within the first few weeks that Jamie Spears’ had been granted temporary conservatorship status over his daughter.

“Britney Jean Spears lacks the capacity to retain and direct counsel,” As shown in the documentary, the report reads. “[She] lacks the capacity to understand or manage her own financial affairs without being subject to undue influence.”

One of the documentary producers Jenny Eliscu, a journalist, points out that the report was written while Britney was still working. She filmed a cameo appearance on CBS’ “How I Met Your Mother” in the same month.

“This is paperwork relating to Britney’s condition at the start of the conservatorship,” Eliscu speaks in the Netflix film, while simultaneously looking at separate documents. “It’s a standard form where you indicate what the person’s impairment is that requires a conservatorship. Specifically, this is interesting to us because it [says] ‘orders related to dementia placement.'”

“The medical team said that Britney lacked capacity, but who was the original doctor that made that decision?” Carr states. “In looking at the publicly available court documents, there was only one name listed in the initial evaluation — a Dr. J. Edward Spar.”

The psychiatrist in question sat down for an interview in the Netflix documentary, but wouldn’t acknowledge meeting Britney





Singer Britney Spears arrives at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on August 28, 2016, in New York City.





Allen Berezovsky/WireImage/Getty Images









When asked to describe his work, Spar said: “I am a retired geriatric psychiatrist and still do the occasional consultation for attorneys, including contested conservatorship sometimes.”

Carr asked Spar if he had heard Britney’s music before he met her. Spar said he didn’t like Britney, but that it was something he recognized. After that, he realized how Carr had phrased his question.

“Wait, before I met her?” Spar says.

“Yeah,” Carr responded.

“Oh wait, I’m not going to acknowledge that I’ve ever met her,” Spar said.

Carr then asked if Spar “specializes” in dementia, to which he said that was one of the things geriatric psychiatrists spend “a lot of time and energy on.” But when Carr pressed, asking if that was why he was brought in to evaluate Britney Spears, Spar laughed.

“I’m not going to verify that I was ever brought in to evaluate Britney Spears,” Spar said.

Carr then showed Spar a court document that mentions “Dr. Spar’s declaration,” which he once again refused to acknowledge. Carr showed Spar a court document that mentioned his signature, which he said he would verify. However, he refused to discuss whether Carr was employed to see anyone.

“These are confidential evaluations,” Spar said.

The documentary shows that Spar repeatedly tried to hire her own lawyer in order to represent her in conservatorship cases in 2008 and 2009. The court refused to allow lawyers to represent Britney due to her medical evaluation.

Britney was allowed to select Mathew Rosengart as her lawyer in July 2021. On Wednesday, the next hearing will be held. At that time, the judge is expected make a decision regarding Jamie Spears’ expulsion from the conservatorship.

You can watch the full documentary, “Britney Vs Spears,” on Netflix.