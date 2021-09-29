Rumble: Release Date, Voice Cast And Other Quick Thing We Know About The Animated Movie

The Rumble Voice Cast Includes Will Arnett, Terry Crews, Geraldine Viswanathan And WWE Superstars Becky Lynch And Roman Reigns

Much like how Rumble will bring monsters and humans together, the film’s voice cast includes big names from from the worlds of comedy, sports, and professional wrestling. Will Arnett takes on the role of Steve, the giant red reptilian monster and amateur grappler who wants to make his mark in Monster Wrestling. Geraldine Viswanathan (Blockers) provides the voice of Winnie McEvoy, a teenage monster trainer hoping to follow in her father’s footsteps. Terry Crews voices Monster Wrestling champion and top star Tentacular. And, what would a movie about monsters stepping into a wrestling ring be without two of WWE’s top stars? Fear not, as Universal Champion Roman Reigns and SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch are also members of the Rumble voice cast.

Other members of the cast include Charles Barkley, Ben Schwartz, Tony Danza, Jimmy Tatro, Chris Eubank, Bridget Everett, Fred Melamed, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, and the iconic voice of boxing/wrestling ring announcer Michael Buffer.