My mom is 235 lbs and I have an ‘apron stomach’. I purchased spring dresses from sizes 14-16, which stopped me from having a massive wardrobe problem.

CURVY mom shows off her latest clothing haul. It “snatches her waist” – perfect for anyone who has an apron belly.

Bonnie Wyrick’s mom is a huge fashion fanatic. This latest clothing haul was just in-time for Easter and included one that provided an essential hack.

She shared her excitement with her almost 700,000 TikTok fans.

She smiled and said, “I am going to Scottsdale next weekend for our first family holiday. So I bought some dresses.

“I wanted springy and fun.

She chose a beautiful off-shoulder, floral-patterned white and blue maxi in her first choice.

The elastic waistband, which “snatched the mommy’s figure completely,” completed Bonnie’s look.

A stunning abstract floral print was featured in the influencer’s second gown, which she wore from her haul. It came in shades of pink, green and red.

Although the “wrap” tie looks great, this dress doesn’t have to be wrapped. It is perfect for any wardrobe problems.

Bonnie was thrilled with the lack of wardrobe concerns and how amazing it made Bonnie look.

The third gown was a beautiful purple floral pattern midi dress with tie front.

She stated, “This is my midi-length dress and it has a tie front for some sass.”

“It feels good to be here.

Bonnie’s last dress was an amazing fuchsia and gold floral maxi from her shopping spree.

She stated, “This is kinda fun.

But it comes with this adjustable top. This is so stylish!

The dresses that she chose for their family vacation were loved by her followers, who flooded comments with affection.

One of them said, “Keep them all!” However, I really like the first two!

One person said, “Truly, you look amazing in every one of them.” Enjoy safe and fun travels!

Bonnie, who tried to put on a hat in January became viral A velvet gown originally worn by a size 2-sized model Everyone believes it’s made for her.

Wyrick stated at the beginning that Wyrick typically wears a size 14/16, with “thick thighs” and an “apron belly”.

Also included was an image of a model wearing long-sleeved black velvet dresses.

Wyrick donned the same outfit as the model to show that it is possible to achieve the style.

“The Size 2 model and the Size 3 model. Size 14/16 in apron belly, thick thighs and size 14.

Wyrick then changed the video so that Wyrick could show her in velvet. Black dress.

Wyrick showcased the dress from different angles, and in various poses.

Even paired it with long boots.

