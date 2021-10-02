Britney Spears says she has ‘a lot of healing to do’

Britney Spears stated Saturday that she was happy. “a lot of healing to do”She was made her conservator just days after her dad died.

“Thankfully I have a good support system and am taking time to understand it’s ok to slow down and breathe,”She spoke.

Britney Spears posted on Instagram Saturday that she had been diagnosed with cancer. “a lot of healing to do”Days after her father was taken as her conservator.

“Although there is change and things to celebrate in my life, I still have a lot of healing to do,”Spears, 39, wrote Saturday. “Thankfully I have a good support system and am taking time to understand it’s ok to slow down and breathe.”

On Wednesday, a California judge ruled that Jamie Spears would be removed from her conservatorship until the next hearing, when she will decide if Spears’ conservatorship should end.

According to Insider, John Zabel from California will temporarily assume this role. Jodi Montgomery, who joined Spears’ team September 2019, continues to be Britney’s conservator.

Judge Brenda Penny gave her ruling on the petition submitted earlier this summer by Mathew Rosegart, Spears’ new lawyer. Penny spoke Wednesday about the current status of Spears conservatorship. “untenable.”

Spears claimed that her 13-year conservatorship was a victim to exploitation by her father. This was in a very emotional court hearing. After the rise of #FreeBritney, Spears’ conservatorship was the focus of several high-profile documentaries.

“I deserve to have a life,”Spears spoke in the summer. “I’ve worked my whole life. I deserve to have a two-to-three-year break and just, you know, do what I want to do. ”

November 12th is the date for the hearing on the dissolution of Spears conservatorship.

After publicized struggles with her mental and personal health, Spears was put in conservatorship in 2008.

“Only through self love I can pray … love … and support others in return !!!!” Spears said Saturday.

Spears, who was engaged to Sam Asghari (personal trainer), announced her engagement in September. Sam Asghari was first met while working on her music video. “Slumber Party”2016