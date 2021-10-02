Below Deck Med’s Captain Sandy Shares Honest Thoughts On Lexi Wilson’s Feuds With The Crew In Season 6 Below Deck Med’s Captain Sandy Shares Honest Thoughts On Lexi Wilson’s Feuds With The Crew In Season 6

Bravo’s has all the drama and fights Below DeckIt is why so many people love it so much that the franchise is part of their everyday lives. But it’s not exactly fun for the crew, who are being filmed 24/7 as they live in cramped quarters and deal with various personalities – both upstairs and downstairs. Continue reading Below Deck Mediterranean’s sixth season, which is currently airing, the main issue has been Lexi Wilson’s feuds with the crew, which ultimately led to her firing by Captain Sandy. But the captain is getting frank these days about Wilson and the rest of the crew’s actions, and her thoughts are a little surprising.

After the premiere of the episode in which she fired Lexi Wilson, Captain Sandy Yawn was subject to a lot of criticism. The decision was partly criticized because there were only two charters remaining in the season. However, it appeared that Wilson wasn’t the captain who wanted to fire Wilson at that time, despite all of the problems and hurt she caused. Yawn has settled the matter. She claimed to Us Weekly.

She was my choice. I wouldn’t have hired her. I don’t hire the crew. Everyone knows this. [While]She is my friend and I feel her pain. I wouldn’t tolerate that. I don’t see it until you see it. I don’t go to dinner and unless the crew really lays it out for me, the words ‘it’s bad’, is that [really] a description?

Although Captain Sandy is not to blame for how she came across firing Lexi Wilson, she could have if she had the context. She is true to her word. “bad”It doesn’t cover all that transpired between Wilson, the crew and Season 6 of Below Deck Mediterranean. Wilson and Lloyd Spencer got into a heated argument over the hot tub and Wilson shouted obscenities at everyone, including crew members who technically outranked her. Wilson used derogatory language during the second confrontation, even suggesting that Mathew shea’s parents should have aborted his trip.

Many of Lexi Wilson’s co stars at the time and even today have felt her pain. There was a lot of alcohol involved during the crew nights off, Wilson’s father had passed away months prior, and Mathew Shea did in fact like to push her buttons. However, some of the behavior was unacceptable and Captain Sandy stated that it was on the crew to not communicate that to her sooner. She replied:

I was not given facts by anyone. You know, like, I didn’t have any factsIt is possible to do it. I just heard it’s bad. It’s real bad. That’s not [enough for me]. Send it to me. Send me a report. We go through all legalities, and they are made aware as soon as they get on the boat. But I never got that information, if they would’ve told me the facts, of course, I would’ve let her go sooner, but I never got them.

This implies that Captain Sandy believes the crew should have said more. It is interesting that chief stew Katie Flood, bosun Malia White, and Bosun Sandy did actually go to the captain after what had happened. Flood was clearly very unhappy with the situation. Captain Sandy however told Flood that she had to go. “invest”Wilson. It seems odd that the captain – who is notorious for firing Hannah Ferrier with the quickness last year and yelling at Malia White this season for simply not telling her about David Pascoe’s bruise – didn’t ask more questions about Wilson immediately after she was told, if that was indeed the case.

It is not yet clear if Lexi Wilson will join us at the Crew. Below Deck MediterraneanReunion of Season 6. She seems to have lots to say, judging by her comments.

Catch the last episodes of Below Deck MediterraneanThe sixth season of ‘The Bachelorette’ airs Mondays at 9:00 p.m. ET on Bravo