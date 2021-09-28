Britney Spears reacts to the new documentary about her life

“Controlling Britney Spears,” The latest documentary about Britney Spears’ conservatorship was released on Friday, September 24th and the pop star says she watched “a little bit” of it. New York Times follow-up documentary to “Framing Britney Spars,” details the alleged intense surveillance that went into controlling the singer. The footage and testimonies by people who worked around the singer are shocking and Britney took to Instagram to share her views with a video of her posing. However, fans quickly noticed she kept deleting and reposting the video with edited captions, removing the part saying “a lot of what you heard is not true.” Read the details below.

©Britney Spears Britney Spears recent IG post has fans confused again

Page Six reported earlier that Britney‘s caption read, “It’s really crazy guys … I watched a little bit of the last documentary and I hate to inform you but a lot of what you heard is not true !!!.” Now, the singer’s caption reads, “It‘s really crazy guys … I watched a little bit of the last documentary and I must say I scratched my head a couple of times.” Britney’s fans have been in the comments asking why she keeps reposting the message, “Changed it from a lot was untrue to “I scratched my head a few times” one user wrote. Another added, “third time posted.”

While we may never know why Britney keeps reposting the video, the rest of the caption gets a little bit confusing. The singer said she tries, “to disassociate myself from the drama. Number one … that‘s the past” she wrote. She went on to say the documentary used “the most beautiful footage of me in the world 😳” which was seemingly sarcastic because she added a rolling eyes emoji. “What can I say .. the EFFORT on their part 👏🏼🙄” she wrote.

The singer went on to talk about her mysterious Rose Project, “MY ROSE PROJECT – made me a believer !!! The day I first posted The Rose Project a random red rose beaded bracelet showed up at my door and I never even ordered it !!! Nobody in the world knew about it except for me !!! I will never forget that day,” she explained. Britney also tagged Madonna in the post. “I have the original Rose 🌹 !!! Yes the one that kissed @Madonna and the one who has social anxiety” she wrote. Britney finished her post by explaining she was wearing white for “new beginnings.“