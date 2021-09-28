The Truth About Liz And Mary Cheney’s Relationship

Back when Dick Cheney was still Vice President, it didn’t seem like the politician’s opposition to gay marriage caused any major family tensions (at least publicly), even though one of his daughters, Mary, was openly gay. And in her 2006 memoir, per People, Mary wrote that she and her sister Liz had always been “as close as sisters could be.” That changed in 2013 when Liz was running for Senator in Wyoming. Responding to an attack ad that said she was “aggressively” promoting gay marriage, Liz said, “I am strongly pro-life and I am not pro-gay marriage,” (via The Hill) and said on a Fox News interview around the same time, per People, “I love Mary very much, I love her family very much. This is just an issue on which we disagree.”

But Mary wasn’t having it, and responded on Facebook, via People, “Liz — this isn’t just an issue on which we disagree, you’re just wrong — and on the wrong side of history.” Mary’s wife, Heather Poe, also expressed a sense of betrayal, writing on Facebook (via Town & Country), “I can’t help but wonder how Liz would feel if, as she moved from state to state, she discovered that her family was protected in one but not the other.” The sisters apparently hadn’t spoken in months, and Liz hadn’t even attended Mary’s wedding.

So where do things stand now? Let’s just say times have changed.