Jean Hale Star of Batman and spy spoof In Like Flint dead at 82

Batman and In Like Flint actress Jean Hale have died of natural causes at 82, her family confirmed on Monday.

The actress died in Santa Monica of natural causes, her family announced on Monday.

She was best known for her roles in spy spoof In Like Flint and as the hatcheck-girl accomplice of David Wayne’s Mad Hatter on TV’s Batman.

Jean appeared in many films throughout her career, including Taggart, The Oscar, and The St. Valentine’s Day Massacre.

On the small screen, she played roles on the likes of Perry Mason, The Alfred Hitchcock Hour, Bonanza, The Fugitive, Hawaii Five-O, McHale’s Navy, My Favorite Martian, Hogan’s Heroes, and The Wild Wild West.

She had been married to Emmy winner Dabney Coleman between 1961 and 1984, and the couple had three children together; Kelly, Randy, and Quincy.

Her family confirmed on Monday that she died on August 3.

In 1984, she created her own production company called Coleman-Tanasescu Entertainment alongside partner Gino Tanasescu. She later branched out on her own in 2000.

At the time of her death, she was working on a script called Being Jeannie.

The storyline was based on the true story of a woman who impersonated her in the 1960s and married ten men across Texas and Oklahoma, stealing their money along the way.