I only found out I was pregnant at six months… it was such a shock I didn’t announce it until I’d had the baby

A WOMAN has revealed how she had no idea she was pregnant for the first six months of her pregnancy.

One mum shared her story online. She revealed that she had no idea that she was pregnant and hadn’t seen any warning signs until she took a pregnancy test.

TikTok user, Nydia Maritza, shared her story in a video and it has already been viewed over two million times.

Nydia didn’t have a cryptic pregnancy. This is a type of pregnancy that medical testing methods might not detect. However, her first six months were free from any visible signs.

Nydia stated that she was currently on birth control, and had only had her period three weeks prior to the test. It turned out to have been positive.

She claimed that the only reason she took a test for pregnancy was because her sister and a friend said she looked ‘different lately.

Nydia sat down and waited for the results. She wasn’t worried because she just had her period, had no symptoms and was not showing any.

Nydia waited three minutes before checking the test. She was shocked to discover that it was positive. Nydia immediately booked an appointment with a doctor.

Nydia made it to her appointment, but the nurse was shocked that she had been six weeks pregnant. Her bump was so small that it was virtually non-existent.

However, Nydia was shocked to her core when the ultrasound started.

After being shocked by what she saw, the nurse began the ultrasound.

The ultrasound revealed that Nydia, who was 23 weeks pregnant, had a fully-developed baby inside her.

After experiencing shock, Nydia realized that she had only three months to prepare mentally, physically, and emotionally for giving birth to a baby who she knew nothing about except for 15 minutes.

Nydia displays the progression of her bump throughout her pregnancy in a separate video.

Although she didn’t know for six months, Nydia shows pictures of Nydia almost three months into her pregnancy. Nydia’s stomach is a rock solid and there isn’t a baby bump visible.

At six months, her bump is visible and she comments that it “grew over night.”

Lots of women commented under the video, joking about how they cannot even trust their period anymore.

One user joked: “Our bodies really do have the audacity sometimes.”

Another user commented: “I would be so upset with my body, because why make me go through periods and still give me a baby, such betrayal.”

A third person replied: “I’ma go ahead and take one more test just to be sure.”

