How long has Nicole Scherzinger been with Thom Evans? – The US Sun

THINGS remain hot between Nicole Scherzinger and Thom Evans after meeting on Simon Cowell’s X Factor: Celebrity series in 2019.

Central Recorder exclusively revealed how the Pussycat Dolls star, 43, “couldn’t stop kissing” her rugby player love interest.

When did Nicole and Thom meet?

Nicole met Thom, a 36-year-old hunk, in 2019 on X Factor: Celebrity.

Their love has grown from strength to strength and Nicole was introduced in Portugal to his parents, Brian, and Sally.

When did they first start dating?

Central Recorder revealed in November 2019 that Nicole Scherzinger is secretly dating Thom Evans after they met on X Factor: Celebrity.

The pair have enjoyed a string of romantic evenings together – including the one on December 8, 2019 where they were pictured “kissing non-stop”.

Show insiders claim that the pair had been texting and flirting for several weeks before Thom proposed to the singer, 43.

An ITV source said: “Thom is completely Nicole’s type. And for his part, Thom was smitten early on — he’s always said Nicole is one of the most beautiful women in the world.

“He fancied her long before meeting her on the show. He was initially a bit nervous about starting something up, and ruining his chances on the series, but they had great chemistry from the off.”

Nicole hasn’t publicly confirmed the romance, but when quizzed on Loose Women, Thom said: “Who wouldn’t want to date Nicole? She’s gorgeous.”

Why did Nicole Scherzinger and Lewis Hamilton break up?

Thom and Nicole have had many famous exes. Thom was in a eight-year relationship to Lewis Hamilton, an F1 driver.

The couple met at 2007 MTV VMA Awards.

He claimed that he and Nicole split because he was too obsessed with his career and trying for more championships.

Nicole stated that Lewis had made her too comfortable and was complacent. This is why they split up in 2015.

Who are Thom Evans’ most famous exes

Thom was known to have dated Jessica Lowndes, 90210 star, and was once associated with former Made In Chelsea star Caggie Dunlop.

Kelly Brook, model and actress was his most famous relationship.

They were together between 2010 and 2013.

They also had a tragic miscarriage in their relationship in 2011.