Michelle Keegan makes fans go wild with tiny crop-top showing her toned abs

MICHELLE KEEGAN made her fans go wild when she appeared in a small crop top that showed her toned abs.

Brassic actress posted a snap of her natural holiday on social media.

Michelle, 35 sat on a sofa outside with her pup and absorbed the sun.

While lying on her couch, she showed off her washboard belly wearing high-waisted jeans with a white crop top.

Former Corrie star, Alicia Keys, opted for a messy hair bun and round gold-rimmed sunglasses.

Michelle donned a natural-looking makeup with neatly groomed eyebrows and a gloss of pink on her lips.

Michelle Wright and husband Mark Wright, who celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary in a very famous hotel together.

The Towie legend, 36, and his former Coronation Street actress wife looked stunning as ever as they cuddled up outside the celeb favourite Beverly Hills Hotel in Hollywood.

Michelle looked effortlessly glam as she flashed her tum in a crop top.

She teamed the white sleeveless top with high waisted baggy cream trousers at the Beverly hills hotel where the world’s biggest stars have flocked for the Grammy Awards parties.

Michelle and Mark, who are both in love with each other, looked great in white sneakers.

Michelle joined Mark in LA where he has been hosting for huge TV channel X-tra.

