British Actor Callum Turner: Unveiling the Rise of a Talented Star

The Rise of English Actor Callum Turner: Everything You Need to Know

CALLUM Turner’s fame has been on the rise. The English actor is best known for his role in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald and Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.

Who is British actor Callum Turner?

Callum Turner, a model and actor born on February 15, 1990, in London, England, is best known for playing Theseus Scamander in the Fantastic Beasts film series. Before booking his first acting role in 2010, he modeled for companies like Reebok and Next. In 2016, Callum was also in the Assasin’s Creed movie based on the popular video game series with the same name. He starred in George Clooney’s film The Boys In The Boat in 2023 and is now starring in Masters of the Air with Barry Keoghan and Austin Butler.

Is Callum Turner single?

Callum has been linked to several famous women throughout his career. On January 10, 2024, TMZ released a video of Callum slow dancing with English pop star Dua Lipa at the Masters of the Air premiere. Neither party has confirmed or denied their relationship. In 2023, he was rumored to be dating British model Matilda Lowther, but the pairing also went unconfirmed. Before that, Callum previously dated The Crown star Vanessa Kirby from 2015 to 2020.

What is Callum Turner’s net worth?

Callum’s career took off in 2010 when he booked his first acting role in a short student film for the University of Hertfordshire. According to Freshers Live, his net worth is estimated to be at $3 million. Most of his wealth was earned from his various acting roles and modeling contracts.