Mum’s heartbreaking final call before tragic crash caused by evil boyfriend – Exclusive details

Title: Tragic final call of mom who died in horror crash caused by her evil boyfriend

A MUM made a tragic final phonecall to her daughter before she died in a horror crash caused by her evil boyfriend.

Michelle Atherton, 47, was a passenger in Kevin Marsh’s car when he slammed head-on into a bin lorry after downing gin.

2 Michelle Atherton was killed in the horror crash Credit: FAMILY HANDOUT/UNPIXS

Michelle Atherton: A Heartbreaking Tragedy

Michelle Atherton’s tragic fate unfolded when she made a final phone call to her daughter before meeting her untimely death in a devastating car crash. The heart-wrenching incident highlights the harrowing reality of what can happen when reckless and irresponsible behavior take the wheel.

Alisha Atherton: Heartbreaking Victim Impact Statement

As he was sentenced to 16 years in jail, Michelle’s daughter Alisha Atherton read a heartbreaking victim impact statement. She recounted the gut-wrenching moment her mother, Michelle, was asking for her in her final moments as she lay dying in the car. Alisha lamented the fact that she wasn’t there for her mother when she needed her the most, a haunting truth that will forever haunt her.

Michelle Atherton: A Timeless Memory

Alisha also expressed the pain of having to carry her mother’s coffin after a devastating truth was revealed – “the man she trusted and cared about took her” from her, leaving behind four children and six grandchildren. The void left by Michelle’s absence can never be filled, leaving Alisha and her family to struggle with the unreachable hope of making their mother proud.

Marsh’s Tragic Involvement: The Fateful Day

Liverpool Crown Court heard how Marsh’s reckless actions led to the tragedy, with the drug-driver speeding in his Ford Fiesta towards St Helens on July 5 last year. Veering onto the wrong side of the road and losing control, the crash proved fatal for Michelle, who was declared dead from her injuries shortly after.

Justice Served: The Sentencing

In a courtroom filled with grief and heartache, Marsh was sentenced to 16 years in jail and banned from driving for 18 years after being found guilty of causing death by dangerous driving. Judge Aubrey KC did not mince words, expressing that no sentence could ever begin to make up for the loss of life and the suffering sustained by Michelle Atherton’s family and loved ones.

Conclusion

The tragedy that befell Michelle Atherton serves as a grave reminder of the irreversible consequences of reckless actions. The pain and grief left in the wake of her untimely death are compounded by the callousness and dishonesty demonstrated by the perpetrator, who tried to deflect blame and responsibility. The haunting legacy of Michelle Atherton’s final moments underscores the importance of responsible and conscientious behavior on the road, ensuring that no other family has to endure a similar tragedy at the hands of negligence.