Explosive season 2 drama as Jonny faces a shocking betrayal and Charlotte and Diane’s fate hangs in the balance.

The Traitors Episode 5 Back on iPlayer: Find Out Where the Show is Filmed

Following a technical issue, the latest episode of The Traitors has finally made it onto the iPlayer. Fans had been waiting for the latest episode to drop last night before realizing it was not appearing. Thankfully, it has all been sorted!

The Traitors Episode 5: Disappointed Fans Call for Producers to Be Sacked

Fans were soon left disappointed as there were seemingly no immediate repercussions as the events coordinator left The Traitors in a structured way – despite being teased with a cliff hanger in the previous episode.

Where is The Traitors Castle Filmed?

The popular BBC show is filmed in the nineteenth-century Ardross Castle, around 25 miles north of Inverness. The Scottish Highlands castle is set within beautiful formal gardens and over 100 acres of parkland on the banks of the River Alness, which features in the first series of the show. The US version of The Traitors, hosted by Scot Alan Cumming, is also filmed at the castle. It was originally the site of a hunting lodge built in the 18th century by the 1st Duke of Sutherland. The land was sold in 1845 and some time later the Baronial style castle that exists today was built. Ardross Castle was bought by the McTaggart family in 1983 and they carried out renovations to the site. It’s now a stunning privately run venue which hosts weddings and events, it is also used for filming and photo shoots.