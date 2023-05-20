According to researchers, more than 23000 people died last year in A&E departments

MORE than 23,000 people died in A&E last year, researchers claim.

In 2022, the official statistics show that there will have been 11,658 casualty deaths at 61 NHS trusts.

2 More than 23,000 people died in A&E last year, researchers claim Credit: EPA

2 Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting said: ‘People turning to the NHS in an emergency should know they will be seen and treated before it’s too late’ Credit: PA

All 122 trusts could have a total doubled.

Labour released the analysis and Sir Keir Starmer will pledge on Monday to end record A&E delays if he wins the next election.

Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting said: “People turning to the NHS in an emergency should know they will be seen and treated before it’s too late.

“The Conservatives’ failure over 13 years to properly staff or reform the NHS has a cost in lives.”

In 2021 the figure was 9,561 for the same number of trusts. Before the Pandemic, the annual average had been less than 9,000.

In February, a report by the Royal College of Emergency Medicine said thousands of excess deaths were linked to 12-hour A&E delays last year.

This week, a former nursing assistant told us that departments were so busy patients had to sit down on the ground.

Health minister Maria Caulfield insisted waiting lists are being cut, and claimed: “The NHS is worse where Labour are in power.”