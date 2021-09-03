Bride Burst Out In Anger Catching Groom Enjoying Football Match At Their Wedding!!

The obsession between men and football is something unbreakable. Recently, a clip went viral where a newly married bride burst out in rage, finding her groom watching a football match during their wedding.

The behavior of the groom stunned the netizens and sparked a debate. In the busy wedding setting, the groom was caught enjoying a football match. When the groom was supposed to enjoy every moment of one of the precious days of his life, he chose to watch a match on his phone.

Without wasting a second of his leisure hours, the groom named Blake quickly took his phone and leaned it against the wedding cake to enjoy a football match. This enabled him to watch the game while the reception party was running smoothly.

The Bride Was Shocked!!

Recently the woman shared the video, on the one-year anniversary of their married life. The video featured the bride Dani and the groom Blake. The clip clearly portrays the annoyed face of the bride when she notices her groom was not giving proper attention to one of the most memorable days of their life.

The video quickly grabbed the attention of the netizens, and they showered their responses on the matter. The clip appeared to have ignited a debate. Racking up millions of views and comments, the netizens stormed the clip with their views. One person commented, “Can’t be present at the moment. That’s really sad.” Another one stated, “I mean, I don’t mind my husband watching this stuff but at the wedding, it’s ridiculous.”

While most of the netizens were on the bride’s side, few supported the groom too. An individual commented, “At least he is in the room. My man went to the bar area with his dad to watch the game on my wedding night.”