Untold Truth About Leverage

It is helpful to learn shorthand when working with professional criminals. This is why the “Leverage” Many times, the team refers to cons using catchy names such as “Team” “Little Orphan Annie” Or “The White Rabbit, “So they are available to be used in any situation at any time.

Some cons have names that are created by the writers. Others are scams perpetrated by real thieves or crooks. The Season 2 episode is an example. “The Bottle Job, “The team updates a classic con called “The Wire.”

Made popular inThe 1973 Robert Redford film “The Sting,” the “Wire Scam” The con involves promising advance information about the outcome of a sport, such as a horse racing race, to extort a mark’s cash. After the mark bets a large sum of money, the information turns out to be false and con artists get the money.

Although the wire scam is outdated and slow, the modern version can be used. “Leverage” A team uses high-tech techniques to convince a loan shark to put his money into a rigged NBA game bet, and then rob him in less than a minute. Alec Hardison (Aldis Hodge), the hacker on the team, describes it as “a high-tech trick to fool a loan shark into putting his money onto a rigged NBA game bet”. “We just pulled off the wire in the time it takes to order a pizza!”