Jinger And Jeremy Vuolo Unhappy After Wedding – Fans Reaction!

Many of these are the former. Counting on Stars like Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo use social media to keep fans updated. Jinger, Jeremy, and their spouses are the most active social media users among all the Duggar children. However, this can lead to them being subject to all sorts of criticisms and comments.

Fans love to keep track of Jinger’s and Jeremy’s posts, and many have comments. One of Jinger’s latest photos has fans wondering what’s going on between the couple.

On Instagram Jinger shared a selfie with Jeremy while they were on a date in Los Angeles. They moved to the country with Felicity, their daughter, a few years ago. Since then, they have welcomed Evangeline, their second child. They love Los Angeles and post frequent updates about their lives.

Jinger and Jeremy stand outside Burbank, California. Jinger is wearing a long-haired jumpsuit with a slicked back, and Jeremy is wearing a black tee and an L.A. Dodgers baseball hat. Her caption simply includes a heart and Jeremy’s username.

Are Jinger & Jeremy Vuolo unhappy?

In the comments section of Jinger’s post, many Duggar fans are saying that they look sad. One fan asked, “Why does Jinger look so very sad?”Another chime in “You two don’t look too happy.”

One fan seems to think the couple isn’t happy with their marriage, writing, “Jinger looks sad! There’s no love between those two, trust me.🤔”

Many fans believe Jinger looks tired in this photo. This is because their little girl Evangeline may not have slept through the night. There’s no way to know for sure whether the couple is happy or doing well. But it’s worth noting that there’s a lot going on in their lives.

As most fans know, Jinger’s older brother Josh was arrested for possession of child pornography. The family is now apparently split. Counting on was canceled earlier this year after Josh’s arrest as well, leaving the Duggars to find new sources of income. The pair lives in Los Angeles, so they are far away from Jeremy’s family out east and Jinger’s family in Arkansas. So, there are plenty of possible explanations for Jinger and Jeremy’s “unhappiness.”Perhaps they decided to smile softer for the picture. This was enough to start a conversation.

Is it true that Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo appear unhappy in the new picture? Or do you think that everything is perfect? Comment below to let us know your thoughts.